Crypto For Congress Puts “American-Made” Bitcoin Into The Hands Of Policymakers
1 hour ago
2020-10-07
This week, the Chamber of Digital Commerce sent all 535 members of the United States Congress about 0.0047 BTC ($50 worth at the time), in an effort to educate the countryâ€™s legislators around …
