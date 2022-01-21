Singapore’s crackdown on crypto ATMs is an unfriendly signal. Hong Kong, by contrast, has not regulated bitcoin ATMs.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin drops to five-month low as investors dump risk assets - January 21, 2022
- Bitcoin price crashes below $40,000 as it fails to live up to promise as inflation hedge - January 21, 2022
- Crypto-friendly Singapore’s bitcoin ATM shutdown takes operators by surprise: ‘We’re still in a shock kind of mood.’ - January 21, 2022