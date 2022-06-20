Crypto industry gripped by anxiety as bitcoin wobbles near key $20,000 level
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-06-20
The cryptocurrency industry was on edge on Monday morning as investors feared contagion from problems at major crypto players could unleash a major shakeout if not contained.
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)