Crypto investment products’ AUM reach record low amid spot Bitcoin ETF push
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-07-04
Data from CryptoCompare shows that the price of Bitcoin kept on dropping throughout last week. The post Crypto investment products’ AUM reach record low amid spot Bitcoin ETF push appeared first on …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)