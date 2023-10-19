A exchange-traded fund may be coming soon, giving crypto backers their biggest victory in a decade. For crypto to make it further into the mainstream, it may need a hand from Congress. The industry’s …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Tesla Keeps Bitcoin Stash Steady at $275M in Q3 - October 19, 2023
- Crypto Is Lobbying Congress Hard. It Wants More Than a Bitcoin ETF. - October 19, 2023
- Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin holds at $28,000; Ethereum remains at $1,550; Toncoin falls 5% - October 19, 2023