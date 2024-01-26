The shares of the crypto stock came under added pressure earlier this week after JPMorgan downgraded the stock to an underweight rating, citing a disappointing bitcoin ETF catalyst. Subsequently, the stock was upgraded to outperform Thursday by Oppenheimer, which cited strong company fundamentals and a tough management team.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Halving Could Make 9 Of 11 Largest Public Miners Unprofitable: Analyst - January 26, 2024
- Crypto-Linked Stocks Rise With Bitcoin as Analyst Says ‘Not The Time to Turn Bearish’ - January 26, 2024
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Regains $41K in End of Week Rally - January 26, 2024