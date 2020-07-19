Crypto Long & Short: Why the Twitter Hack Was Good for Bitcoin (and It’s Not the Media Attention)
2020-07-19
Yes, the Twitter hack was basically a giant bitcoin scam. But the fallout is showing the world the strengths of cryptocurrency and decentralization.
