Bitcoin rose more than 2% to $26,517.09. The cryptocurrency has been hovering around the $26,000 level since breaking below it suddenly late last week and posted its worst week since May. Ether added …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto market bounces off recent sell-off, bitcoin rises to $26,500 - August 23, 2023
- Why Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Has Been Volatile Lately - August 23, 2023
- Bitcoin Climbs 3% to $26.6K; SOL, NEAR, ADA Lead Crypto Market Gains - August 23, 2023