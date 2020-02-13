Bitcoin’s dominance rate drops and the total market cap reaches $300 billion as traders fight to flip the $10.3-$10.4K zone to support. The crypto market cap reaches a new milestone at $300 billion …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Market Cap Hits $300 Billion But Bitcoin Dominance Down 6% YTD - February 13, 2020
- Coin Ninja CEO Arrested for Allegedly Laundering $311M With Bitcoin Privacy Tools - February 13, 2020
- DOJ charges Ohio man with laundering over $300 million via bitcoin - February 13, 2020