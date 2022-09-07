Crypto market capitalisation has fallen by a similar proportion in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. Surging real interest rates – seen as the true cost of borrowing – are heaping pressure on …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto market cap sinks below $1tn, Bitcoin near 2022 low - September 7, 2022
- Crypto market drops below $1 trillion as Bitcoin stumbles - September 7, 2022
- Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance, Solana, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Down Up To 8% - September 7, 2022