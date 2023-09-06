The potential of a spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval to drive prices up is dramatically underestimated by the crypto market, claim analysts from crypto research firm K33 — …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto market ‘dramatically underestimates’ bullishness of spot Bitcoin ETFs - September 5, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction as SEC Delayed BTC ETF Approval, Price Tanks To $25,600 - September 5, 2023
- Grayscale presses SEC for meeting on GBTC spot bitcoin conversion - September 5, 2023