The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a broad and massive sell-off during the New York midnight trading session. Bitcoin has collapsed more than 15%, with Etheruem lower by an equal amount.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Plunges More Than 20% Amid Tumble in Cryptocurrencies - December 4, 2021
- Crypto market flash-crash, Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins down double-digit percentage moves - December 4, 2021
- Bitcoin Drops $9K in an Hour - December 4, 2021