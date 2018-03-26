Cryptocurrency markets go red, Ethereum has sank below the $500 mark for the second time in the last 30 days, Bitcoins is below $8,000. Total market capitalization has dropped to $303 bln at press time, the top-10 digital currencies listed on Coinmarketcap …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Twitter, Backed by Bitcoin Fan Jack Dorsey, to Bar Some Cryptocurrency Ads Starting Tuesday - March 26, 2018
- Crypto Market In The Red, Bitcoin Falls Below $8,000, Ethereum Dips Below $500 - March 26, 2018
- Bitcoin falls 7 percent to below $8,000 after Twitter announces ban on cryptocurrency ads - March 26, 2018