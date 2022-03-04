Crypto market needs 2-3 months to stabilize before ‘a more sustainable recovery’, analyst says, as bitcoin falls below $40,000
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-03-04
Bitcoin extends its losses on Friday, falling below $40,000 with investors concerned about the worsening war between Russia and Ukraine, after Russian …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)