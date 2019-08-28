Crypto Market Sees Red as Bitcoin Price Drops $600 in 30 Minutes

Bitcoin’s price slid more than $600 in 30 minutes, falling back below $10,000 on Wednesday. Beginning at 17:50 UTC and lasting until 18:20 UTC, BTC witnessed a large pullback from $10,200 to $9,600, …
