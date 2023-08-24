Invezz.com reported how liquidations surpassing $1 Billion deteriorated the crypto market last week. That triggered negative sentiments as Bitcoin plunged toward the $25K region. However, the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto market strengthens as Bitcoin recovers from last week’s $1B liquidation event - August 24, 2023
- Bitcoin Is Rising and It’s Not Just Nvidia Brightening the Mood for Risky Assets - August 24, 2023
- SOL, ADA Lead Crypto Majors’ Gains as Bitcoin Traders Move Past $1B Liquidation Event - August 24, 2023