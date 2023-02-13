Bearish sentiment in BTC funding rates coupled with bullishness in term structure aligns with the increasingly cautious tenor of crypto markets. Bitcoin’s trading range has also …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin Funding Rates Shift Into Negative Territory Amid Rising Investor Caution - February 13, 2023
- New ‘Sinbad’ Bitcoin Mixer Unmasked As Formerly Sanctioned Blender - February 13, 2023
- Regardless Of Price, Bitcoin Is A Lifeline For African Refugees - February 13, 2023