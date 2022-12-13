Bitcoin’s price pushed higher following better-than-expected inflation data on Tuesday. The report showed U.S. inflation rising 7.1% versus the 7.3% projected by economists responding to a FactSet survey.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin Holds Initial Move Higher Following Unexpectedly Strong Inflation Report - December 13, 2022
- Bitcoin: Stay Away From It In 2023 - December 13, 2022
- Binance temporarily pauses USDC stablecoin, bitcoin surges - December 13, 2022