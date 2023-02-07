Bitcoin transfers to and from crypto exchanges have fallen, signaling that markets remain cautiously optimistic about the market. A breakdown of net transfer volume by size shows that both deposits …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Markets Analysis: Decline in Bitcoin Transfers Underlines Investor Optimism - February 7, 2023
- TeraWulf bitcoin production rises over 25% sequentially in January - February 7, 2023
- UK Government Pursues Digital Pound While Bank CEOs Restrict Bitcoin Access - February 7, 2023