CoinShares chief strategy officer Meltem Demirors said Monday that the cryptocurrency market will likely stay where we are for a while, with no near-term upside catalysts on the horizon.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Searching for BTC Price Bottom, Legal Fight for Spot Bitcoin ETF in the US - July 11, 2022
- Crypto markets stuck for now, but new Bitcoin high likely in next two years – CoinShares - July 11, 2022
- Almost all large-scale bitcoin miners in Texas pause activity as state braces for possible rolling blackouts - July 11, 2022