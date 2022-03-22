Crypto milestone on Wall St.: Goldman Sachs makes OTC Bitcoin trade

Goldman Sachs announced its first over-the-counter crypto options trade on Monday, becoming the first major U.S. bank to do so, marking a milestone for crypto adoption on Wall Street. See related …
