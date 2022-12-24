As Christmas is here, investing in cryptocurrencies may be the last thing on many people’s minds, especially in a year that saw digital coins getting pummelled.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Moves Of Christmas Past: How Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Usually Trade Near Year-End - December 24, 2022
- This Week in Coins: Bitcoin, Ethereum See Modest Gains Heading Into Christmas - December 24, 2022
- Cryptocurrency Price Today: Popular Coins Like Bitcoin, Ripple See Gains As Solana, Ethereum Register Losses - December 24, 2022