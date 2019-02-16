Every crypto investor’s worst nightmare came true for one Brazilian trader, who accidentally bought bitcoin at a massive premium. At one point, he bought 0.0047 BTC for 340 Brazilian reals …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Nightmare: This Brazilian Investor Just Accidentally Bought Bitcoin at $20,000 - February 15, 2019
- Chinese Crypto Miner Predicts That Bitcoin Could Reach $740K - February 15, 2019
- SEC to Weigh Rules Change as Part of Bitcoin ETF Review - February 15, 2019