Since June, the bitcoin and crypto market has been closely watching a clutch of bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications, with BlackRock’s bitcoin spot ETF filing sending expectations …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Now Braced For A ‘Massive’ $300 Billion Price Earthquake Following Bitcoin, Ethereum And XRP Surge - November 5, 2023
- Berkshire Hathaway’s Munger criticizes Bitcoin, promotes index funds investing - November 5, 2023
- How the ETF fake made Bitcoin great again - November 5, 2023