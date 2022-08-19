The crypto market turned red Friday as leading cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) dropped by 2.73% and 1.66%, respectively, in the last 24 hours as the coins failed to retain their price …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto On Aug. 19: Bitcoin Price Drops To $22,800, Ether Retains $1,800 - August 19, 2022
- Crypto prices update: Bitcoin falls by over 6% to $21,969; Ether plunges 5.4% - August 19, 2022
- Bitcoin Reverses CPI-Induced Rally, Drops Below $22K - August 19, 2022