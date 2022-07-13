Crypto On July 13: Market Drops Considerably As Bitcoin Slips Below $19,500
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-07-13
Crypto market remained red Wednesday as BTC fell below $19,500 ATOM, ADA, SOL, and DOGE were among the biggest losers SRM, APE, QNT, and AAVE were the least affected The crypto market opened on a …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)