The crypto market turned witnessed reduced volatility Friday as leading cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) successfully held above $20,000 and $1,500, respectively. BTC was up 0.01%, while …
Read Full Story
- Crypto On Nov. 4: Bitcoin, Ether Volatility Drop As Trading Volumes Dip - November 4, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Is Holding Well Above $20k but This Penny Crypto Can Surge 30 Times - November 4, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Forecast Post FOMC Meeting; Which Way Is It Headed? - November 4, 2022
Discussion about this post