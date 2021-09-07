Crypto platform Bitso said it’s a core service provider for Chivo, the Bitcoin wallet developed by El Salvador’s government, as the nation makes the world’s largest virtual currency legal tender.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Platform Bitso to Service El Salvador’s Bitcoin Wallet - September 7, 2021
- Chivo Wallet Disabled as People in El Salvador Rush to Use Bitcoin - September 7, 2021
- El Salvador could be hit by a ‘crypto crash’ after it adopts bitcoin – and would be powerless to do anything - September 7, 2021