Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is finding stable ground following a streak of volatility in recent months since reaching an all-time price high earlier in 2024. Additionally, the crypto space has seen gains in ethereum (ETH-USD) around the rollout of spot ether ETFs after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved such product offerings in late May.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Donald Trump understands bitcoin, Marathon Digital exec says - July 1, 2024
- Crypto: Positive bitcoin-stock correlation is ‘here to stay’ - July 1, 2024
- Bitcoin Whale Moved 1,000 Bitcoins to Coinbase - July 1, 2024