A panel of cryptocurrency experts has predicted bitcoin will overtake the U.S. dollar as the dominant form of global finance by the year 2050—putting the bitcoin price at just over $66,000 by the end …
Read Full Story
Crypto Price Prediction: Bitcoin ‘To Overtake’ The Dollar By 2050 And Soar To $66,000 By The End Of 2021
A panel of cryptocurrency experts has predicted bitcoin will overtake the U.S. dollar as the dominant form of global finance by the year 2050—putting the bitcoin price at just over $66,000 by the end …