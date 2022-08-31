Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin at $20,400; Ethereum climbs 4%, Dogecoin edges lower

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, rose 0.90 per cent to $20,400.14 in the last 24 hours, yet it was down 3.94 per cent in the last seven days.Ethereum climbed 4.34 per cent …
