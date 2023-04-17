Bitcoin, XRP and Cardano saw price cuts, while BNB, Solana, and Litecoin showed gains in the cryptocurrency markets on Monday. Bitcoin fell 1.12% to $29,996, while Ethereum maintained a level above $2 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin falls below $30k; BNB, Solana rise up to 5% - April 17, 2023
- 2023-2030, Bitcoin Miner Market-Latest Updates - April 17, 2023
- Bitcoin Hovers Around $30,000 As Ecoterra Rallies To Above $470,000 - April 17, 2023