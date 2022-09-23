The central banks of the eurozone, Switzerland and Canada have also recently taken on aggressive monetary tightening measures. So, largely as this restrictive monetary policy tends to negatively …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cost of cryptocurrency: Report says US Bitcoin as dirty as six million cars - September 23, 2022
- Crypto price today: Bitcoin holds above $19K; Ethereum, Ripple gain up to 30% - September 23, 2022
- ‘GTA 6’ Leak Brouhaha Lead To Scammers Stealing Bitcoin For Fake ‘GTA 6’ Data - September 23, 2022