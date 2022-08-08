Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin stays above $23,000; BNB & Polkadot add up to 4%
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-08-08
The global cryptocurrency market cap was trading higher at the $1.10 trillion mark, rising higher by 2 per cent in the last 24 hours. However, the total trading volume dropped as much as 6 per cent, …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)