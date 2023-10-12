Bitcoin dropped about 2 per cent but managed to hold $27,500-levels, while Ethereum tumbled about 4 per cent to barely hover above $1,600-mark.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin struggles to hold $26,500; Ethereum trades above $1,550; Altcoins mixed - October 12, 2023
- WATCH: Europe’s Largest Bitcoin Conference Is Happening Now in Amsterdam - October 12, 2023
- The McRib Effect: Can McDonald’s Saucy Sandwich Predict Bitcoin’s Next Bull Run? - October 12, 2023