Bitcoin on Monday, April 29 stepped into the trading rink at the price point of $63,192 (roughly Rs. 52.6 lakh) after recording a loss of 0.57 percent in India.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- News Explorer — Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Lag as Fears of U.S. Stagflation Resurface - April 29, 2024
- Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trading at $63,000, Most Altcoins Remain Shrouded by Losses - April 29, 2024
- Chart Veteran Who Predicted Bitcoin’s 2018 Collapse Says The Bull Market May Be Over - April 29, 2024