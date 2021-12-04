THE Cryptocurrency market is down amid fears that US central bank support could pull support for riskier assets. Bitcoin and Shiba Inu prices are continuing to fall as of midday EST on Friday, as …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto price today LIVE – Bitcoin and Shiba Inu continue to drop as investors worry over Fed support – but RLC is up - December 3, 2021
- Fidelity CEO Abby Johnson continues crypto push with end run around feds to launch crypto ETF in Canada, giving RIAs a way to buy ‘physical’ Bitcoin - December 3, 2021
- Ethereum Could Be Better Store of Value Than Bitcoin, According to New Report – Here’s Why - December 3, 2021