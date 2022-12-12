Bitcoin slipped below $17,000 levels, while Ethereum was trading below the $1,250 mark. Adding to the woes of traders, the liquidity in the crypto market remained thin, signaling lesser liquidity for …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Price Today Live: Bitcoin breached $17K; Dogecoin, Solana & Shiba Inu drop up to 9% - December 12, 2022
- Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin breached $17K; Dogecoin, Solana & Shiba Inu drop up to 9% - December 12, 2022
- Public Bitcoin Miners Fight For Survival - December 11, 2022