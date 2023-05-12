The global cryptocurrency market cap fell by 2.64 per cent to $1.10 trillion in the past 24 hours. Pepe was the most trending cryptocurrency as well as the top loser. Gemini Dollar was the top gainer
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Price Update: Bitcoin Loses 2.95%, Ethereum Down 3.29% - May 12, 2023
- How will lower interest rates benefit Bitcoin? - May 12, 2023
- Bitcoin Tumbles, Ether Slumps While Memecoins Like Pepe Crash — What’s Happening? - May 12, 2023