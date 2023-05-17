The global cryptocurrency market cap was at $1.13 trillion on Wednesday morning, up by 0.07 per cent in the past 24 hours. Pepe PEPE was the most trending cryptocurrency, while Decentraland MANA was t …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Industry Leaders Discuss State of Crypto Ahead of Miami Bitcoin Conference - May 17, 2023
- Adoption of Bitcoin’s Lightning Network Continues To Surge - May 17, 2023
- Ether Rebounds Versus Bitcoin in Relatively Quiet Trade - May 17, 2023