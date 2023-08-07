Its 24-hour trading volume was $114.82 million. DeFi fell 10.54 per cent to $2.31 billion, Coinmarketcap.com reported. Bitcoin: Bitcoin was up by 0.08 per cent to $29,058.88. Its 24-hour trading …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Ark Invest Releases Its Monthly Bitcoin Analysis Report – Highlights Low Volatility That Could Lead to BTC Breakdown Or Breakout - August 7, 2023
- Crypto Price Update: Bitcoin Up 0.08%, Ethereum Down 0.07% - August 7, 2023
- Ron DeSantis Promises to End ‘Biden’s War on Bitcoin’, Toss CBDC ‘Into the Trash Can’ - August 7, 2023