Binance’s Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty to federal charges and agreed to step down as CEO of the largest crypto exchange in the world.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto prices fall as Binance chief pleads guilty to DOJ charges - November 22, 2023
- Serious Crypto Warning Issued As Binance Collapse ‘Countdown’ Suddenly Begins—BNB Leads Bitcoin, Ethereum And XRP Price Lower - November 22, 2023
- Is Binance Safe? Exchange’s Crypto Price Crashes After Founder’s Historic Arrest - November 22, 2023