Cryptocurrency prices were trading in red. Among major coins, Bitcoin (BTC), Binance (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH) were up.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Gains 1.02% , Ethereum (ETH) Rises 0.88%, BNB Up By 0.63%, BTC Trending At Third - February 1, 2023
- El precio de bitcoin podría llegar a US$45K en Navidad de este año - February 1, 2023
- Cathie Wood sees bitcoin rising above $500,000 and lauds its resiliency after FTX collapse - February 1, 2023