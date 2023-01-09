Bitcoin climbed by 1.73% on the first day of the week. The global crypto market cap was in the green as the prices of most of the top cryptocurrencies saw a surge in their value.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto prices today: Bitcoin surpasses the $17,000 mark, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano & other top cryptos soar - January 9, 2023
- Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Cardano & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 09 January - January 8, 2023
- First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Eclipses $17K, Breaking Out of Three-Week Trading Range - January 8, 2023