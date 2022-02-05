Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $41K

The crypto market is trading in green today with the world’s largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $41,539 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.03%, an increase of 0.05% …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Growing The Bitcoin Development Ecosystem In Africa - February 5, 2022
- Billionaire Michael Saylor, Winklevoss Bros Celebrate Bitcoin Rebound - February 5, 2022
- Bitcoin Crosses $40k for First Time in 2 Weeks. Is This the Comeback? - February 5, 2022