Bitcoin: Bitcoin’s price increased by 0.93 per cent to $28,292.63. Its 24-hour trading volume was $12.67 billion. It is currently ranked number 1 on Coinmarketcap, the same as yesterday. Its market …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Prices Today: Market Trades Flat As Bitcoin Gains 0.93%, Ethereum Up 0.50% - April 10, 2023
- Hamas calls for financial donations via Bitcoin - April 10, 2023
- Is Bitcoin Price Headed For A Correction Or A Breakout From $28,000? - April 10, 2023