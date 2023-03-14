Bitcoin broke through the key level of $25,200 after the latest consumer price index reading came in as expected.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto rallies for a second day after latest U.S. inflation data comes in as expected, bitcoin jumps above $26,000 - March 14, 2023
- Bitcoin notches 9-month high after inflation data bolsters speculation of smaller rate hike - March 14, 2023
- Bitcoin Tops $26,000 on Buoyant Sentiment After US Bank Steps - March 14, 2023