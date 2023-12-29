Nasdaq-listed bitcoin miners Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) and Riot Platforms (RIOT) suffered even steeper losses ranging over 10%. Smaller public miners CleanSpark (CLSK) and Hut 8 (HUT) also fell nearly 20%.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Stocks, Bitcoin Miners Sell-Off as Profit-Taking Caps Explosive Year-End - December 29, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Drops Below $43,000 – Dip Buying Opportunity? - December 29, 2023
- Microstrategy Shares Look Overvalued By 26%: ‘It Is Time To Take Profit’ Says Analyst Who Saw Bitcoin Rally - December 29, 2023