The price of bitcoin (BTC) continued to pull back after having touched $31,000 less than one week ago, sending the shares of related stocks down sharply in Thursday trading. At press time, bitcoin was …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Drops to $28,000 as Macro Pressures Bite - April 21, 2023
- Crypto Stocks Post Large Losses as Bitcoin Price Slides Toward $28K - April 21, 2023
- Bitcoin price fills CME futures gap but forecasts say $25K may be next - April 21, 2023