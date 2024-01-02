Shares of crypto-adjacent companies rose Tuesday while the price of Bitcoin skyrocketed above $45,000, its highest since April 2021, as anticipation of a Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) built.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Stocks Rise as Bitcoin Soars to 21-Month High - January 2, 2024
- Coinbase Buckles 10% as Crypto Stocks Falter Despite Bitcoin Topping $45K - January 2, 2024
- Bitcoin’s price will see a ‘drastic increase’ after ETF approval: Anthony Pompliano - January 2, 2024